Global Foundry Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Foundry Equipment market was valued at 4870.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Foundry equipment refers to all machines used in metal casting process which is a shape convertion or manufacturing process to pour a liquid material into a mold containing a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.The world`s leading manufacturers of foundry equipment include Inductotherm, Buhler, Norican, L.K Group, Sinto, Toshiba, Wheelabrator, Yizumi and Frech. Geographically, Asia-Pacific occupied 54% of the sales volume market in 2018. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 21% and 17% of the global total industry.

By Market Verdors:

Inductotherm

Buhler

Norican

L.K Group

Sinto

Toshiba

Wheelabrator

Yizumi

Frech

ABP

UBE

Otto Junker

Baoding Well

Pangborn

ALD

Kunkel Wagner

Agtos

TOYO

Guannan

Suzhu

Suzhou Sanji

Ziheng Hengteer

Rosler

Ningbo Dongfang

By Types:

Die Casting Machine

Centrifugal Casting Machine

Induction Furnace

Moulding Machine

Coremaking Machine

Shot Blasting Machine

By Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Shipbuilding

Power Generation and Electricity

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Foundry Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Foundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Die Casting Machine

1.4.3 Centrifugal Casting Machine

1.4.4 Induction Furnace

1.4.5 Moulding Machine

1.4.6 Coremaking Machine

1.4.7 Shot Blasting Machine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foundry Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace

1.5.4 Machinery

1.5.5 Shipbuilding

1.5.6 Power Generation and Electricity

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Foundry Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Foundry Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Foundry Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Foundry Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

