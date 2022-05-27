Global LCoS Spatial Light Modulators (LCOS-SLM) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global LCoS Spatial Light Modulators (LCOS-SLM) market was valued at 63.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 15.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) technology has been developed for many years for image and video display applications. This technology combines the unique light-modulating properties of liquid crystal (LC) materials and the advantages of high-performance silicon complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology through dedicated LCOS assembly processes. Unlike the conventional LC flat panel displays, an LCOS device can be either transmissive or reflective and can be used to alter the polarization or the phase of an incident light beam utilizing the electrically modulated optical properties of LCs. Such devices are usually called LCOS spatial light modulators (SLMs).The LCoS Spatial Light Modulators (LCOS-SLM) market covers Reflective LCOS-SLM, Transmissive LCOS-SLM, etc. The typical players include Hamamatsu Photonics, HOLOEYE Photonics, Meadowlark Optics, Santec Corporation, etc. The global key LCoS Spatial Light Modulators (LCOS-SLM) manufacturers include Hamamatsu Photonics, HOLOEYE Photonics, Meadowlark Optics, Santec Corporation, Jenoptik, etc. The top 5 took about 67% of the total share. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, especially China, which plays a more important role in the world. The Asia Pacific was the largest consumption region, which accounts for over 50 percent of the global total. Based on the application, Beam Shaping (Pulse Shaping) using constitutes the largest application market for LCoS Spatial Light Modulators (LCOS-SLM). The consumption volume of Beam Shaping (Pulse Shaping) accounting for over 35% of the global share. And in terms of the type, Reflective LCOS-SLM dominates the market, which occupies over 90 percent of the total share.

By Market Verdors:

Hamamatsu Photonics

HOLOEYE Photonics

Meadowlark Optics

Santec Corporation

Thorlabs

Jenoptik

Forth Dimension Displays (Kopin)

Jasper Display Corp.

UPOLabs

CAS Microstar

By Types:

Reflective LCOS-SLM

Transmissive LCOS-SLM

By Applications:

Beam Shaping (Pulse Shaping)

Optics Application

Laser Material Processing

Holography

