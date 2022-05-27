Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Webcasting and live streaming software refer to a software encoding program. An encoder is a necessity for live streaming because it converts video input into a digital format for playback on various devices. And is used to manage multiple audio and video inputs, along with simultaneous streaming.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Webcasting and Live Streaming Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Webcasting and Live Streaming Software include VMIX, Kaltura, IBM, Haivision, Panopto, BlueJeans Network, Vimeo, Brightcove and Ooyala, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Webcasting and Live Streaming Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- Education
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Webcasting and Live Streaming Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Webcasting and Live Streaming Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- VMIX
- Kaltura
- IBM
- Haivision
- Panopto
- BlueJeans Network
- Vimeo
- Brightcove
- Ooyala
- Polycom
- Sonic Foundry
- Kollective Technology
- Qumu Corporation
- Wowza Media Systems
- Livestream
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Webcasting and Live Streaming Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
