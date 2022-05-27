Global Dental Implants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental Implants market was valued at 3939.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Dental Implants market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Prior to COVID-19, the market for Dental Implants was anticipated to grow from US$ 4046 million in 2020 to US$ 5208 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% during 2021 2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Dental Implants is projected to grow from US$ 3708 million in 2020 (a change by ~8.36% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ 4837 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during 2021 2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Dental Implants market.

By Market Verdors:

Straumann

Envista

Dentsply

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem

Henry Schein

Dentium

GC

DIO

Neobiotech

Kyocera Medical

Southern Implant

Keystone Dental

Bicon

BEGO

B & B Dental

Dyna Dental

Huaxi Dental Implant

By Types:

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dental Implants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Implants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Titanium Implants

1.4.3 Zirconium Implants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Implants Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Dental Clinic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dental Implants Market

1.8.1 Global Dental Implants Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Implants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Implants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Implants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Implants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dental Implants Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dental Implants Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Dental Implants Sales Volume

