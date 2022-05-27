Olivine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Olivine is a magnesium-iron-silicate with the formula (Mg, Fe)2SiO4. Olivine is used in metallurgical processes as a slag conditioner, as well as used as a refractory material to make refractory bricks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Olivine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Olivine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Olivine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Olivine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Olivine market was valued at 152.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 189.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- 30-100 mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Olivine include Steinsvik Olivin, Sibelco, Dakduklu Minerals, Thermolith SA, Eryas, Egamin, Ore-Met, LTC Minerals and Scangrit. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Olivine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Olivine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Olivine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 30-100 mesh
- 100-270 mesh
- 270-325 mesh
- Others
Global Olivine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Olivine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Foundry Molding Sand
- Metallurgical Auxiliary Material
- High-temperature Refractory
- Others
Global Olivine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Olivine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Olivine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Olivine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Olivine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Olivine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Steinsvik Olivin
- Sibelco
- Dakduklu Minerals
- Thermolith SA
- Eryas
- Egamin
- Ore-Met
- LTC Minerals
- Scangrit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Olivine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Olivine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Olivine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Olivine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Olivine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Olivine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Olivine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Olivine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Olivine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Olivine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Olivine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Olivine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Olivine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Olivine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Olivine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Olivine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Olivine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 30-100 mesh
4.1.3 100-270 mesh
4.1.4 270-325 mesh
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Olivine Revenue & Forecasts
