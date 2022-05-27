Technology

Global Edible Oil By-Product Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Edible Oil By-Product market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edible Oil By-Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

    • Liquid Co-Product

 

  • Solid Co-Product

Segment by Application

    • Animal Feed

 

    • Soaps and Detergent

 

    • Personal Care Products

 

    • Intermediate Chemical

 

  • Others

By Company

    • Wilmar International

 

    • Cargill

 

    • Liangyou Group

 

    • Lu-Hua

 

    • Jiusan Group

 

    • Hopefull Grain & Oil Group

 

    • Xiamen Zhongsheng

 

  • SanXing Group

By Region

    • North America

 

    • U.S.

 

    • Canada

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Asia-Pacific

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • India

 

    • Australia

 

    • Taiwan

 

    • Indonesia

 

    • Thailand

 

    • Malaysia

 

    • Philippines

 

    • Vietnam

 

    • Latin America

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Edible Oil By-Product Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Edible Oil By-Product Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Co-Product
1.2.3 Solid Co-Product
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Edible Oil By-Product Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Animal Feed
1.3.3 Soaps and Detergent
1.3.4 Personal Care Products
1.3.5 Intermediate Chemical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Edible Oil By-Product Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Edible Oil By-Product Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Edible Oil By-Product Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Edible Oil By-Product Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Edible Oil By-Product Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Edible Oil By-Product by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Edible Oil By-Product Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Edible Oil By-Product Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Edible Oil By-Product Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Edible Oil By-Product Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Edib

