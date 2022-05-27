Global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market was valued at 13.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market. The power tools are required to perform orthopedic surgeries. These power tools assist at various levels while the person is being operated for orthopedic surgeries. The different types of bone drills manufactured by GPC are powerful, reliable, and durable, with the right intrusion power to assist the surgeons to perform their surgeries successfully.North America (with a revenue market share 41%) accounted for the largest share in the global orthopedic power tools market, followed by Europe in 2017. This is mainly attributed to increase in healthcare expenditure and large number of skilled healthcare professionals in North America. By technology, the market is segmented into pneumatic powered, battery operated and electric powered. And the electric powered type cover a revenue market share of 52%. Global players in the industry are partnering with companies and organization based in Asia, in order to expand their geographic presence in this highly lucrative market. This is expected to increase the availability of advanced equipment such as orthopedic power tools in the region. Key players operating in the global orthopedic power tools market include DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, Arthrex, OsteoMed, Smith & Nephew, Brasseler USA, De Soutter Medical, Adeor, MicroAire and etc.

By Market Verdors:

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Medtronic

CONMED

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun

Arthrex

OsteoMed

Smith & Nephew

Brasseler USA

De Soutter Medical

Adeor

MicroAire

By Types:

Electric Powered

Battery Operated

Pneumatic Powered

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

