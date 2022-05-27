Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market was valued at 48.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is a fully automated technique that uses common solvents to rapidly extract solid and semisolid samples. ASE operates at temperatures above the normal boiling point of most solvents, using pressure to keep the solvents in liquid form during the extraction process. Typically, ASE methods are completed in 15-25 min, while consuming only 15-50 mL of solvent. ASE was introduced in 1995 by Dionex Corporation and is recommended under US EPA Methods 3545 and 3545A for extraction of organ phosphorus pesticides.Automate extraction, filtration and cleanup of compounds from solid and semisolid samples in minutes using the automated Accelerated Solvent Extractor. This system accommodates sample sizes of 1-100g, allows unattended extraction of up to 24 samples and uses 50 to 90% less solvent compared to other methods. The chemically inert pathway supports acid and alkaline sample matrices and solvents. Flexible, easy-to-operate and cost-effective, the accelerated solvent extraction (ASE) is ideally suited for high-throughput laboratories and for a wide variety of applications. The Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) industry has a fast growth rate. The production of Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) increased from 435 Units in 2012 to 576 Unit in 2017, with an average growth rate of 7.38% Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) capacity utilization rate remained at around 89.44% in 2016. Currently, USA is the largest production region, with the production share of 71.88%, the second is China, with the share of 15.10%. However, China has higher growth rate in the world.

By Market Verdors:

Thermo Fisher

FMS

LabTech

Buchi

Spectrum

Jitian

Viktor

By Types:

Automation

Semi-automation

By Applications:

Environmental

Pharmaceutical

Polymer

Food

Consumer products

