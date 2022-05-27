Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Waterproofing Membrane market was valued at 1723.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Waterproofing is the combination of materials used to prevent water intrusion into the structural elements of a building or its finished spaces. Its main purpose is to resist hydrostatic pressure exerted by moisture in the liquid state. Waterproofing membranes are provided in the form of coil. And the most important step in the manufacturing process is impregnating asphalt waterproof materials or polymer water-proof materials onto the carcass. The materials are used in a system to prevent the ingress of water into foundations, roofs, walls, basements, buildings, and structures when properly installed. The term dampproofing is often confused with waterproofing, however, dampproofing is a system designed to resist the flow of moisture in a gaseous state i.e. water vapor.The most important property of the waterproofing material is the material`s water absorption rate. A satisfactory rate is below 4% (most materials are between 1-2%). Also important is the thickness of the material. Most manufactured materials have a uniform thickness making the application even and easy. The manufacturers state that their protective coatings are can be applied smoothly. This smooth, liquid-only appearance provides a monolithic application with no seams and therefore no weaknesses for cracks to form.

By Types:

Modified Bitumen Membrane

Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane

By Applications:

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

