Global Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Brachytherapy Afterloaders market was valued at 101.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Brachytherapy also known as internal radiotherapy, sealed source radiotherapy, curie therapy or endocurietherapy, is a form of radiotherapy where a sealed radiation source is placed inside or next to the area requiring treatment. Brachytherapy is commonly used as an effective treatment for cervical, prostate, breast, and skin cancer and can also be used to treat tumors in many other body sites.Brachytherapy Afterloaders, is kind of machine used in brachytherapy to deliverer radioactive sources into the treatment site, to avoid risk of radiation exposure to clinical staff. Market competition is intense. Varian, Elekta and Eckert and Zieglar BEBIG are the leaders of the industry, with about 80% market shares. North America is the largest suppliers and consumer of Brachytherapy Afterloaders, with a production market share of 52% and a consumption market share of 55%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 34% and a consumption market share of 25%. Asia is another important place enjoying 15% sales market share.

By Market Verdors:

Varian

Elekta

Eckert and Zieglar BEBIG

By Types:

HDR Afterloaders

PDR Afterloaders

By Applications:

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

