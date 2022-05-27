Global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol market was valued at 2.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

C6-C10 Fatty Alcohol is a small part compared with the higher grade fatty alcohol type because the downstream application of 1-octanol is much smaller thanC12-C14 and C16-C20 alcohol.It is mainly used in the fields of cosmetic and personal care, plasticizers and chemical intermediate. The most mature areas are surfactants and plasticizers. In the field of plasticizers, his toxicity limited his use, and because of the large number of substitutes in the field of plasticizers, it has limited its wide application. As for the applications, among various fields, consumption volume from cosmetic and personal care is the largest.

By Market Verdors:

Kao Chem

Ecogreen Oleo

KLK Oleo

Emery

PTTGC

Sasol

Basf

P&G Chem

Musim Mas

By Types:

Short Chain

Long Chain

By Applications:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Plasticizers

Chemical Intermediate

