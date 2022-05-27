Global Ceramic Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ceramic Fiber market was valued at 2074.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ceramic Fiber is a fibrous refractory material, a light weight, high temperature, good thermal stability, low thermal conductivity, specific heat of small and resistance to mechanical shock, etc.Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, and Unifrax captured the top-three revenue share spots in the Ceramic Fiber market in 2015. In the next five years, the global consumption of Ceramic Fiber will increase, production is expected in 2020 will be 2589.1 (K MT). In 2014, EU, US, Russia, Brazil, Japan and Australia and other countries had developed a national wide network plans, but subject to the financial crisis and weak economic recovery after the debt crisis, European fiber optic network construction and development is still relatively slow. Due to the promoting of China`s fiber-optic broadband network construction, the downstream demands recovered and the Ceramic Fiber expanded rapidly. With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Ceramic Fiber market demand is exuberant, provide a good opportunity for the development of Ceramic Fiber market and technology. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Technology and cost are two major problems. Although Ceramic Fiber brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Ibiden

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Shandong Luyang Share

Isolite Insulating Products

Nutec Fibratec

Rath

Unifrax I LLC

Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

Thermost Thermotech Co. Ltd

Hongyang Refractory Materials

By Types:

Ceramic Fiber Blanket

Ceramic Fiber Board

Ceramic Fiber Cotton

Non-Shaped Ceramic Fiber

By Applications:

Aerospace And Defense Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Electrical Appliances

