Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market was valued at 1068.11 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Styrene-Butadiene Rubber also referred to as SBR, is a random copolymer of styrene and butadiene. There are two major types of SBR, Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) and Solution-SBR (S-SBR), based on the different manufacturing process.
By Market Verdors:
China National Petroleum Corporation
Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Sumitomo Chemical Company
ZEON Corporation
Trinseo S.A.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Bridgestone Corporation
JSR Corporation
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Sinopec
Zhejiang Vitile Co., Ltd
Jiangsu Shenhua Chemical Co., Ltd
Zhechen Rubber
Fujian FuXiang Chemical Co., Ltd
PJSC Nizhnekamsk
Chandra Asri
Lion Elastomer
SRI Group
Versalis
Michelin
SIBUR
LG Chemicals
Dynasol Elastomer
By Types:
SBR
E-SBR
S-SBR
By Applications:
Automotive Tire
Footwear
Polymer Modification
Adhesives
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
