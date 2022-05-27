Global Structural Glazing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Structural Glazing market was valued at 7.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Structural glass is glass which has gone through a manufacturing process to enable it to be used for structural elements of buildings. The resulting product enables walls, floors and ceilings in buildings to be transparent and can even be load bearing. Structural glazing is a system of bonding glass to a building`s structural framing members utilizing a high strength, high performance silicone sealant specifically designed and tested for structural glazing. In structural glazing applications, dynamic wind loads are transferred from the glass, by the structural silicone sealant, to the perimeter structural support. The net results of this glazing technique are either four-sided systems, which yield an unobstructed glass surface; or two-sided systems, where horizontal or vertical accents can be achieved. In the last several years, global market of Structural Glazing developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 7.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Structural Glazing is nearly 7500 million USD; the actual production is about 200 million Sq.m. Structural Glazing is use in Commercial Building, Public Building and Residential. The most proportion of Structural Glazing is used in Commercial Building, and the market share in 2016 is about 58.3% and the proportion of Public Building in 2016 is about 23.9%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 73.7% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 11.4%.

By Market Verdors:

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

PPG Ideascapes

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass

FLACHGLAS

By Types:

Insulating Glass

Tempered Glass

Low-e Glass

By Applications:

Commercial Building

Public building

Residential

