Technology

Ground-based Laser Designator Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ground-based Laser Designator market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground-based Laser Designator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Man-portable Laser Designator
  • Vehicle-mounted Laser Designator

Segment by Application

  • Military & Defense
  • Homeland Security

By Company

  • Northrop Grumman
  • Thales
  • Elbit Systems
  • FLIR Systems
  • General Atomics
  • L3 Technologies
  • Leonardo
  • UTC Aerospace Systems
  • Gooch & Housego
  • RPMC Lasers
  • Alpha Design Technologies

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ground-based Laser Designator Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Man-portable Laser Designator
1.2.3 Vehicle-mounted Laser Designator
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Military & Defense
1.3.3 Homeland Security
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Production
2.1 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ground-based Laser Designator Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Ground-based Laser Designator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Ground Military Laser Designator Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ground Military Laser Designator Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

