Rotary Air Preheaters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rotary Air Preheaters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Air Preheaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Drum-Type Rotary Air Preheater
- Windshield Rotary Air Preheater
Segment by Application
- Power Generation
- Pulp & Paper
- Aerospace & Defense
- Chemical Industry
- Marine
- Oil and Gas
- Other
By Company
- Maxxtec
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Howden
- Kelvion
- Balcke-Durr GmbH
- Geurts International
- Aerofin
- Ekstroms Varmetekniska AB
- ARVOS Group (Ljungstrom)
- Alstom Power
- Aerotherm Heaters
- IMECO Limited
- Thermodyne Engineering Systems
- Shandong Hengtao Enterprise
- Yu Hong Electric Power Equipment Engineering
- Nanjing Yire Zonglian Energy Saving Technology
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rotary Air Preheaters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Drum-Type Rotary Air Preheater
1.2.3 Windshield Rotary Air Preheater
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Generation
1.3.3 Pulp & Paper
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.5 Chemical Industry
1.3.6 Marine
1.3.7 Oil and Gas
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Production
2.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
