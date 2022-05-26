Rotary Air Preheaters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Rotary Air Preheaters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Air Preheaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Drum-Type Rotary Air Preheater

Windshield Rotary Air Preheater

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical Industry

Marine

Oil and Gas

Other

By Company

Maxxtec

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Howden

Kelvion

Balcke-Durr GmbH

Geurts International

Aerofin

Ekstroms Varmetekniska AB

ARVOS Group (Ljungstrom)

Alstom Power

Aerotherm Heaters

IMECO Limited

Thermodyne Engineering Systems

Shandong Hengtao Enterprise

Yu Hong Electric Power Equipment Engineering

Nanjing Yire Zonglian Energy Saving Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rotary Air Preheaters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Drum-Type Rotary Air Preheater

1.2.3 Windshield Rotary Air Preheater

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Pulp & Paper

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Oil and Gas

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Production

2.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Rotary Air Preheaters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

