Powder Magnetic Separator Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Powder Magnetic Separator market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powder Magnetic Separator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Dry Drum Magnetic Separators
  • Wet Magnetic Separators

Segment by Application

  • Coal
  • Rare Earth Minerals
  • Metallic Minerals
  • Industrial Wastewater Treatment
  • Others

By Company

  • Buhler
  • Magnetic Products
  • Nippon Magnetics
  • Bunting Magnetics
  • Ocrim
  • Romiter Machinery
  • KMEC
  • Golfetto Sangati
  • Ugur
  • Lanyi
  • Sun Magnetic Sys-Tech
  • Liangyou Machinery
  • Hengji Magnetoelectric
  • Baofeng

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Powder Magnetic Separator Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dry Drum Magnetic Separators
1.2.3 Wet Magnetic Separators
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coal
1.3.3 Rare Earth Minerals
1.3.4 Metallic Minerals
1.3.5 Industrial Wastewater Treatment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Production
2.1 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Powder Magnetic Separator Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
