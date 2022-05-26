Sail Catamarans Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sail Catamarans in global, including the following market information:
- Global Sail Catamarans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Sail Catamarans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Sail Catamarans companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sail Catamarans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- < 30ft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Sail Catamarans include Groupe Beneteau, Jeanneau, Catana Group, Sunreef Yachts, Leopard Catamarans, Spirited Designs, Daedalus Yachts, African Cats and Robertson & Caine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Sail Catamarans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sail Catamarans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sail Catamarans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- < 30ft
- 30-40ft
- 40-50ft
- 50-60ft
- >60ft
Global Sail Catamarans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sail Catamarans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sport
- Cruising
- Ocean Racing
- Passenger Transport
- Others
Global Sail Catamarans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sail Catamarans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sail Catamarans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sail Catamarans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sail Catamarans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Sail Catamarans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Groupe Beneteau
- Jeanneau
- Catana Group
- Sunreef Yachts
- Leopard Catamarans
- Spirited Designs
- Daedalus Yachts
- African Cats
- Robertson & Caine
- Fountaine Pajot Group
- Grup Aresa Internacional
- Matrix Yachts
- Voyage Yachts
- Antares Yacht
- TomCat Boats
- Alibi
- HanseYachts AG
- Gemini Catamarans
- Outremer Yachting
- Scape Yachts
- Seawind Caramarans
- Pedigree Cats Catamaran
- Alumarine Shipyard
- CATATHAI
- Incat Crowther
- LeisureCat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sail Catamarans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sail Catamarans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sail Catamarans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sail Catamarans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sail Catamarans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sail Catamarans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sail Catamarans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sail Catamarans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sail Catamarans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sail Catamarans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sail Catamarans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sail Catamarans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sail Catamarans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sail Catamarans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sail Catamarans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sail Catamarans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sail Catamarans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 < 30ft
