Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Glucose Oxidase in global, including the following market information:
- Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Food Grade Glucose Oxidase companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Glucose Oxidase include Novozymes, Dupont, DSM, BASF, Soufflet Group, Habio, Sunson, Yiduoli and Hunan Lerkam and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Food Grade Glucose Oxidase manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid
- Powder
Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Baked Goods
- Beer
- Fruit Juice
- Pharmaceutical
- Other
Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Grade Glucose Oxidase revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Grade Glucose Oxidase revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Grade Glucose Oxidase sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Food Grade Glucose Oxidase sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Novozymes
- Dupont
- DSM
- BASF
- Soufflet Group
- Habio
- Sunson
- Yiduoli
- Hunan Lerkam
- Beijing Winovazyme Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Glucose Oxidase Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grad
