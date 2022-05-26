Sodium Cyanide Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Cyanide Solution in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)



Global top five Sodium Cyanide Solution companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Cyanide Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



30% Sodium Cyanide Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Sodium Cyanide Solution include Cyanco, Chemours, Australian Gold Reagents, Orica, CyPlus GmbH(Evonik), Taekwang Industrial, Tongsuh Petrochemical, Anhui Shuguang Chemical and Korund, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Sodium Cyanide Solution manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

30% Sodium Cyanide Solution



> 30% Sodium Cyanide Solution

Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mining Industry



Chemical Industry



Others

Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Cyanide Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Sodium Cyanide Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Sodium Cyanide Solution sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)



Key companies Sodium Cyanide Solution sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cyanco



Chemours



Australian Gold Reagents



Orica



CyPlus GmbH(Evonik)



Taekwang Industrial



Tongsuh Petrochemical



Anhui Shuguang Chemical



Korund



Yingkou Sanzheng



Sasol Polymers



Unique Chemical



Tiande Chemical



Lukoil



Hebei Chengxin



Sinopec



DSM



Nippon Soda



Unigel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Cyanide Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Cyanide Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Cyanide Solution Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Cyanide Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Cyanide Solution Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Cyanide Solution Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Cyanide Solution Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Cyanide Solution Companies

4 Sights by Product

