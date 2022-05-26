Solid Industrial Tires Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Industrial Tires in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Industrial Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Solid Industrial Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Solid Industrial Tires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Industrial Tires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



8 inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Solid Industrial Tires include Bridgestone, GoodYear, Michelin, Continental, Trelleborg, Sumitomo, Hankook, Pirelli and Yokohama, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Solid Industrial Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Industrial Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Industrial Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

8 inch



9 inch



10 inch



12 inch



15 inch



Other

Global Solid Industrial Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Industrial Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Forklifts



Heavy-duty Transport Vehicles



Airport Vehicles



Others

Global Solid Industrial Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Industrial Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Industrial Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Solid Industrial Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Solid Industrial Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Solid Industrial Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bridgestone



GoodYear



Michelin



Continental



Trelleborg



Sumitomo



Hankook



Pirelli



Yokohama



Cooper Tire



Zhongce Rubber



Apollo Tyres



Linglong Tire



MRF



Sailun Group



Nokian Tyres



Nexen Tire

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid Industrial Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid Industrial Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid Industrial Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid Industrial Tires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid Industrial Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid Industrial Tires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid Industrial Tires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid Industrial Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid Industrial Tires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid Industrial Tires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid Industrial Tires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Industrial Tires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Industrial Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Industrial Tires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Industrial Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Industrial Tires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

