Global SBS Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global SBS market was valued at 327.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Styrene-butadiene-styrene, or SBS, is a hard rubber that`s used for things like the soles of shoes, tire treads, and other places where durability is important. It`s a type of copolymer called a block copolymer. Its backbone chain is made up of three segments. The first is a long chain of polystyrene, the middle is a long chain of polybutadiene, and the last segment is another long section of polystyrene.The industry is concentrated with its supplier can be classified as two types: petrochemical suppliers and thermoplastic elastomers suppliers. Petrochemical suppliers like Sinopec and Versalis provide major raw materials like styrene by itself, while elastomers suppliers has to sourcing raw material from the market. Petrochemical type suppliers usually have more advantage in manufacturing cost saving. Elastomers type suppliers have more advanced technology and close relationship with downstream users. Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of SBS, followed by Asia (Ex. China) and Europe. Leading players in SBS industry are LCY Chemical, Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KKPC, Asahi Kasei, TSRC, Chimei, Sinopec, etc. In 2015, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 57.44% of the SBS market. The SBS market is forecast to record steady growth as a result of global expansion in the compounding and adhesive applications, as well as enhanced penetration of modified asphalts into roadway and roofing construction.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-sbs-2022-437

By Market Verdors:

LCY Chemical

Kraton

Dynasol

LG Chem

Versalis

Sibur

KKPC

Asahi Kasei

TSRC

Chimei

Sinopec

CNPC

Keyuan Petrochemicals

Jusage

By Types:

Liner SBS

Radical SBS

By Applications:

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-sbs-2022-437

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SBS Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SBS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Liner SBS

1.4.3 Radical SBS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SBS Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Footwear

1.5.3 Asphalt Modification

1.5.4 Polymer Modification

1.5.5 Adhesives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global SBS Market

1.8.1 Global SBS Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SBS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global SBS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global SBS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers SBS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global SBS Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global SBS Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America SBS Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America SBS Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America SBS Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Robotic Vacuums Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Face Recognition Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Bio-based Itaconic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition