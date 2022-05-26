Technology

Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores in Global, including the following market information:

    • Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

 

  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

    • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

    • Aviation Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

    • The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores include Hexcel Corporation, Euro-Composites, The Gill Corporation, Tasuns Composites, Plascore, Inc. and Honylite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

 

  • We surveyed the Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Aviation Grade

 

  • Commercial Grade

Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Aviation

 

    • Racing Car

 

  • Other

Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

  • Key companies Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • Hexcel Corporation

 

    • Euro-Composites

 

    • The Gill Corporation

 

    • Tasuns Composites

 

    • Plascore, Inc.

 

  • Honylite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Cores Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber

