Video Capture Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Capture Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Video Capture Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Video Capture Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Video Capture Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Video Capture Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



2-Channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Video Capture Device include ADLINK, Blackmagic Design, Advantech, Hauppauge, Cognex, Elgato/Corsair Components, Euresys, Microview and Razer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Video Capture Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Video Capture Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Capture Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2-Channel



3-Channel



4-Channel

Global Video Capture Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Capture Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Retail



Offline Retail

Global Video Capture Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Capture Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Video Capture Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Video Capture Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Video Capture Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Video Capture Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADLINK



Blackmagic Design



Advantech



Hauppauge



Cognex



Elgato/Corsair Components



Euresys



Microview



Razer



CORSAIR



AVerMedia Technologies



Nanjing Magewell Electronics

