Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market was valued at 1890.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 36.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Outdoor sports GPS devices are portable gadgets that receive satellite signals. A GPS device offering different functionalities comes in different forms such as a handheld device, wearable device (smart watch and a smart glass). The mechanism of these devices is similar to smartphones and tablets.Garmin, Polar, Bushnell, DeLorme are the earlier companies to produce the GPS device for outdoor sports, and Garmin is the leading specialist in the outdoor sports GPS device for the long time. The outdoor sports GPS device concentrates in Taiwan, and there are some big OEM players of smart watch, and some mid-end, low-end brands, such as Bryton, Golife, Global Sat, etc. The Taiwan production of outdoor sports GPS device takes up about 30% of the global market. The USA is expected to be the global second largest market in 2015, followed by Europe. The outdoor sports GPS device can be classified into handheld type and wearable type, the wearable type products are further classified into smart watch with GPS device and smart glasses with GPS functions. Currently, wearable type has developed to be the mainly product of outdoor sports GPS device with the share 75% of total market. And the smart glasses with GPS functions are scant in the world at present. Also, the functions of outdoor sports GPS device, can be instead of smart phones, pad with GPS systems. So we think the simple outdoor sports GPS device market is limited, and the multifunctional smart device will continue to rewrite the future market of outdoor sports GPS device. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of outdoor sports GPS device brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the outdoor sports GPS device field.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-outdoor-sports-gps-device-2022-324

By Market Verdors:

Garmin

SUUNTO

Adidas

Bushnell

DeLorme

Nike

Apple

Golife

Bryton

Samsung

SONY

Magellan

Fitbit

TomTom

Polar

Global Sat

Motorola

Gerk

Tomoon

inWatch

By Types:

Handheld Device

Wearable Device

By Applications:

Golf

Running

Cycling

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-outdoor-sports-gps-device-2022-324

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Handheld Device

1.4.3 Wearable Device

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Golf

1.5.3 Running

1.5.4 Cycling

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market

1.8.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Outdoor Sports GPS Device Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2028