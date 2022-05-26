Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Electric Submeter Market 2022 Forecast to 2028

Electric Submeter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric, water, gas, heat energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. It enables two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, it can gather data for remote reporting.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electric Submeter in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara

Sagemcom

Leviton

Echelon

Nuri Telecom

E-Mon

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Type

Water Type

Gas Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Electric Submeter market.

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Submeter Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Submeter, with sales, revenue, and price of Electric Submeter, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Submeter, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Electric Submeter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Submeter sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electric Submeter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electric Type

1.2.2 Water Type

1.2.3 Gas Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market

