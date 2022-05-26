Global Matches Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Matches market was valued at 196.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Matches are a long-history fire-fighting tool. It first began in Sweden since 1883. It was once a smash hit, and now the glory days of the match industry have passed, influenced by fire habits and alternatives such as lighters.China had about 120 producers about ten years ago, then from the year of 2007, Indian acquired above one half of the Chinese producers, but due to the sharp decline of matches market, now China has only about 10 producers, which most of them only produce commemorative products or has the capacity but no production, they suffer a business decline, but there are an exception, Anyang Fangzhou ,who established in Y2013, quickly because the market leader of China Matches Industrial, take majority of China market, and mark a strong business growth, it`s key market still in China domestic, only 20% of its production is for exporting, mainly Europe, then North America.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-matches-2022-852

By Market Verdors:

Europe Match

Swedish Match

Kanematsu Sustech

Kobe Match

Chugai Match

Solo

Atlas

Jarden Corporation (Diamond)

Nizam Matches

Apex Match Consortium

Pioneer Asia Group

Swarna Match Factory

Amsha

Dhanalakshmi Match

Kelantan Match Factroy

Malazlar

Anyang Fangzhou

Changde Nanhai

Yanbian Jixing

By Types:

Match Boxes

Match Books

By Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-matches-2022-852

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Matches Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Matches Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Match Boxes

1.4.3 Match Books

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Matches Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Retailers

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.5.5 Specialist Retailers

1.5.6 Online Retailers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Matches Market

1.8.1 Global Matches Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Matches Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Matches Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Matches Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Matches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Matches Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Matches Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Matches Sales Volume

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Matches Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Matches Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Waterproof and Windproof Matches Market Research Report 2022

Global Matches Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition