Smart Home Automation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Home automation or domotics is building automation for a home, called a smart home or smart house. A home automation system will control lighting, climate, entertainment systems, and appliances. It may also include home security such as access control and alarm systems. When connected with the Internet, home devices are an important constituent of the Internet of Things (“IoT”).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Home Automation System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Home Automation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Home Automation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Entertainment Control System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Smart Home Automation System include Elan Home Systems, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Lutron, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, Control4 and Ingersoll-Rand, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Smart Home Automation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Home Automation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Home Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Entertainment Control System



Security & Access Control System



Lighting Control System



HVAC Control System



Other

Global Smart Home Automation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Home Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential



Commercial

Global Smart Home Automation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Home Automation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Home Automation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Smart Home Automation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elan Home Systems



ABB



Schneider Electric



Siemens



Lutron



Emerson Electric



Honeywell International



Control4



Ingersoll-Rand



Crestron Electronics



Samsung Electronics



Legrand



Johnson Controls

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Home Automation System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Home Automation System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Home Automation System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Home Automation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Home Automation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Home Automation System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Home Automation System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Home Automation System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Home Automation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Smart Home Automation System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Home Automation System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Home Automation System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Home A

