Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Imaging radar is an application of radar which is used to create two-dimensional images, typically of landscapes. Imaging radar provides its light to illuminate an area on the ground and take a picture at radio wavelengths. It uses an antenna and digital computer storage to record its images. In a radar image, one can see only the energy that was reflected back towards the radar antenna. The radar moves along a flight path and the area illuminated by the radar, or footprint, is moved along the surface in a swath, building the image as it does so.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Short-Range Radar (SSR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors include Continental, NXP Semiconductors, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies, Hella, Denso, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short-Range Radar (SSR)



Mid-Range Radar and Long-Range Radar (MRR/LRR)

Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle



Passenger Car

Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental



NXP Semiconductors



ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Infineon Technologies



Hella



Denso



Lockheed Martin



Raytheon Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Imaging Radar Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive

