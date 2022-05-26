Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Forehead and ear thermometers are mainly used to measure body temperature by infrared rays. It can be divided into contact type and non-contact type. Infrared thermometer temperature measurement, relatively safe and accurate, suitable for the elderly, children, hospitals and families to use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forehead and Ear Thermometers in global, including the following market information:

Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Forehead and Ear Thermometers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Forehead and Ear Thermometers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-contact Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Forehead and Ear Thermometers include Omron, Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Biomedicals, Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology, Avita Medical and GEON Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Forehead and Ear Thermometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-contact Type



Contact Type

Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital



Home



Office Building



Hotel



Library



Others

Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Forehead and Ear Thermometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Forehead and Ear Thermometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Forehead and Ear Thermometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Forehead and Ear Thermometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omron



Braun



Microlife



Radiant



Jinxinbao



Easywell Biomedicals



Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology



Avita Medical



GEON Corp



Rossmax



Briggs Healthcare



Tecnimed srl



Exergen Corp



SAMICO



American Diagnostic Corp



Innovo



Vive Health



Oricom



Hill-Rom

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Forehead and Ear Thermometers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Forehead and Ear Thermometers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Forehead and Ear Thermometers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Forehead and Ear Thermometers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forehead and Ear Thermometers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Forehead and Ear Thermometers Companies

3.8

