Technology

Continuous Glucose Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 seconds ago
0 3 minutes read

Continuous glucose monitor consists of a small disposable sensor inserted into the skin, a transmitter connected to the sensor by a sensor mount wirelessly transmits results to a receiver and displays results.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuous Glucose Monitors in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7109365/global-continuous-glucose-monitors-forecast-2022-2028-703

    • Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

 

    • Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

 

  • Global top five Continuous Glucose Monitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Continuous Glucose Monitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wearable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Continuous Glucose Monitors include Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Senseonics Holdings, GlySens Incorporated, Meiqi Medical Equipment and San Meditech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Continuous Glucose Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Wearable

 

  • Implantable

Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Child

 

    • Adult

 

  • Elderly

Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies Continuous Glucose Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Continuous Glucose Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

    • Key companies Continuous Glucose Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

 

  • Key companies Continuous Glucose Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • Dexcom

 

    • Abbott Laboratories

 

    • Medtronic

 

    • Senseonics Holdings

 

    • GlySens Incorporated

 

    • Meiqi Medical Equipment

 

  • San Meditech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Continuous Glucose Monitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Continuous Glucose Monitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuous Glucose Monitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Continuous Glucose Monitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Continuous Glucose Monitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Continuous Glucose Monitors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 seconds ago
0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

PTC Heaters Market Research Report 2022

2 weeks ago

Connected Cars Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027| Airbiquity Inc., CloudMade, Continental AG, Intellias Ltd., LUXOFT

December 13, 2021

Gas Pooling Mechanism Market Regional Outlook 2022 and Key Companies – Pemex, Abu Dhabi National Oil, ExxonMobil, PetroChina, Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, etc

December 14, 2021

PP Homopolymer Market Status (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021E-2028F) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

January 11, 2022
Back to top button