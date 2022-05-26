Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart Enteral Feeding Pump is mainly used for clinical feeding of patients who can not eat on their own after the operation and who need feeding through nasal feeding or implanted tube. Widely used in key departments and general departments of hospitals, such as ICU, ICU, CCU, internal medicine, surgery and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps include Baxter, Nipro, B Braun, Medtronic, Avanos Medical, Woo Young Medical, Daiken Medical, Cardinal Health and ACE Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable Type



Mounted Type

Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital



Clinic



Other

Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baxter



Nipro



B Braun



Medtronic



Avanos Medical



Woo Young Medical



Daiken Medical



Cardinal Health



ACE Medical



Leventon



Ambu



Fresenius Medical Care



ZEVEX



Vygon



Q Core Medical



KellyMed



Lifepum



Oso Home Care



VR Medical Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

