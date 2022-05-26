Medical Suction Canister Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Surgical suction canisters provide safe liquid medical waste disposal for hospitals and surgical centers. The canister drainage system offers a safe disposal option for infectious medical waste.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Suction Canister in global, including the following market information:
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7108944/global-medical-suction-canister-forecast-2022-2028-684
-
- Global Medical Suction Canister Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
-
- Global Medical Suction Canister Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Suction Canister companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Suction Canister market was valued at 283.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 370.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reusable Suction Canisters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Suction Canister include Cardinal Health, Dynarex, Bemis Health Care, Medline, Amsino International, Laerdal, SSCOR, Rico Suction Labs and Allied Healthcare Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Suction Canister manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Suction Canister Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Suction Canister Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
-
- Reusable Suction Canisters
- Disposable Suction Canisters
Global Medical Suction Canister Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Suction Canister Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
-
- Hospitals
-
- Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Medical Suction Canister Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Suction Canister Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
-
- Key companies Medical Suction Canister revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Medical Suction Canister revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Medical Suction Canister sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Suction Canister sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
-
- Cardinal Health
-
- Dynarex
-
- Bemis Health Care
-
- Medline
-
- Amsino International
-
- Laerdal
-
- SSCOR
-
- Rico Suction Labs
-
- Allied Healthcare Products
-
- AmeriVacS
-
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
-
- Getinge
-
- Precision Medical
- Repro-Med Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Suction Canister Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Suction Canister Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Suction Canister Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Suction Canister Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Suction Canister Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Suction Canister Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Suction Canister Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Suction Canister Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Suction Canister Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Suction Canister Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Suction Canister Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Suction Canister Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Suction Canister Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Suction Canister Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Suction Canister Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Suction Canister Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414