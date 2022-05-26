Medical Suction Canister Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surgical suction canisters provide safe liquid medical waste disposal for hospitals and surgical centers. The canister drainage system offers a safe disposal option for infectious medical waste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Suction Canister in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Suction Canister Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Medical Suction Canister Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Medical Suction Canister companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Suction Canister market was valued at 283.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 370.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reusable Suction Canisters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Suction Canister include Cardinal Health, Dynarex, Bemis Health Care, Medline, Amsino International, Laerdal, SSCOR, Rico Suction Labs and Allied Healthcare Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Suction Canister manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Suction Canister Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Suction Canister Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reusable Suction Canisters



Disposable Suction Canisters

Global Medical Suction Canister Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Suction Canister Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals



Surgical Centers



Others

Global Medical Suction Canister Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Suction Canister Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Suction Canister revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Medical Suction Canister revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Medical Suction Canister sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Medical Suction Canister sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cardinal Health



Dynarex



Bemis Health Care



Medline



Amsino International



Laerdal



SSCOR



Rico Suction Labs



Allied Healthcare Products



AmeriVacS



Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare



Getinge



Precision Medical



Repro-Med Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Suction Canister Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Suction Canister Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Suction Canister Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Suction Canister Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Suction Canister Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Suction Canister Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Suction Canister Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Suction Canister Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Suction Canister Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Suction Canister Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Suction Canister Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Suction Canister Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Suction Canister Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Suction Canister Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Suction Canister Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Suction Canister Companies

