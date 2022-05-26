Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) is a white (colorless) powder with good fluidity. It has good water solubility, when in an aqueous solution is transparent and colorless with good stability. This product finds application in a variety of industries including adhesives, coating or organic liquids for building materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) market was valued at 206.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 247.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) include Ingredion, AGRANA, AVEBE, EMSLAND, Shandong Yiteng New Material, YouFu Chemical, Shandong Guangda, Gomez Chemical and Kelaide and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Food Grade



Pharma Grade



Industrial Grade

Food Industry



Pharma Industry



Construction Industry



Others

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)



Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Ingredion



AGRANA



AVEBE



EMSLAND



Shandong Yiteng New Material



YouFu Chemical



Shandong Guangda



Gomez Chemical



Kelaide



Zhejiang Haishen New Material

