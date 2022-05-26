Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) is a white (colorless) powder with good fluidity. It has good water solubility, when in an aqueous solution is transparent and colorless with good stability. This product finds application in a variety of industries including adhesives, coating or organic liquids for building materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) market was valued at 206.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 247.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) include Ingredion, AGRANA, AVEBE, EMSLAND, Shandong Yiteng New Material, YouFu Chemical, Shandong Guangda, Gomez Chemical and Kelaide and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
-
- Food Grade
-
- Pharma Grade
- Industrial Grade
-
- Food Industry
-
- Pharma Industry
-
- Construction Industry
- Others
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
- Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Ingredion
-
- AGRANA
-
- AVEBE
-
- EMSLAND
-
- Shandong Yiteng New Material
-
- YouFu Chemical
-
- Shandong Guangda
-
- Gomez Chemical
-
- Kelaide
- Zhejiang Haishen New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Starch(HPS
