Cobamamide for Injection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cobamamide is mainly used for megaloblastic anemia, malnutrition anemia, pregnancy anemia, polyneuritis, radiculopathy, trigeminal neuralgia, sciatica, nerve palsy, it can also be used for nutritional disorders, radiation, and drug-induced leukopenia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobamamide for Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobamamide for Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Cobamamide for Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)



Global top five Cobamamide for Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobamamide for Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.5mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobamamide for Injection include Haerbin Medisan, North China Pharmaceutical Group, Chongqing Yaoyou Pharmaceutical, Hainan Star Pharmaceutical, Hebei Zhitong Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu Jiuxu Pharmaceutical and Jiuquan Dadeli pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cobamamide for Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobamamide for Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Cobamamide for Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.5mg



1.0mg



1.5mg

Global Cobamamide for Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Cobamamide for Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital



Drug Store



Other

Global Cobamamide for Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Cobamamide for Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobamamide for Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Cobamamide for Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Cobamamide for Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)



Key companies Cobamamide for Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Haerbin Medisan



North China Pharmaceutical Group



Chongqing Yaoyou Pharmaceutical



Hainan Star Pharmaceutical



Hebei Zhitong Biopharmaceutical



Jiangsu Jiuxu Pharmaceutical



Jiuquan Dadeli pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cobamamide for Injection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cobamamide for Injection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cobamamide for Injection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cobamamide for Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cobamamide for Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cobamamide for Injection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cobamamide for Injection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cobamamide for Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cobamamide for Injection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cobamamide for Injection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cobamamide for Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobamamide for Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobamamide for Injection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobamamide for Injection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobamamide for Injection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobamamide for Injection Companies

