Plant Based Protein Beverage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The health & fitness trend is spreading with the outbreak of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, and consumers are aiming to improve their health and quality of life by resorting to healthy dietary habits. Plant-based protein beverages are witnessing high demand, attributing to the rise of veganism coupled with an increase in consumer awareness about the importance of protein in weight loss diets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Based Protein Beverage in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Plant Based Protein Beverage companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant Based Protein Beverage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sweetened Plant Based Protein Beverage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant Based Protein Beverage include Malk Organic, Califia Farms, Ripple Foods, New Barn, Dr. McDougall?s Right Foods, Pacific Foods, Savage River, ADM and Eden Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant Based Protein Beverage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sweetened Plant Based Protein Beverage



Unsweetened Plant Based Protein Beverage

Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket



Convenience Store



Online Store

Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant Based Protein Beverage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Plant Based Protein Beverage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Plant Based Protein Beverage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)



Key companies Plant Based Protein Beverage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Malk Organic



Califia Farms



Ripple Foods



New Barn



Dr. McDougall?s Right Foods



Pacific Foods



Savage River



ADM



Eden Foods



Dean Foods



Hain Celestial



Pacific Natural Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant Based Protein Beverage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plant Based Protein Beverage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plant Based Protein Beverage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Based Protein Beverage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Based Protein Beverage Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Based Protein Beverage Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Based Protein Beverage Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

