Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Baby sound and movement monitor, also called baby monitor, is an electronic device that belonging to the home security system for active babies sleep quality testing and so on. It belonging to the home security system and consists of two parts, baby monitors side or baby unit and the control side or parent unit. Put it in the baby’s room you can always monitor the baby’s safety through the display.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby Sound and Movement Monitor in global, including the following market information:

Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Baby Sound and Movement Monitor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Audio Baby Monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Baby Sound and Movement Monitor include Safety 1st(Dorel), Motorola, Philips, Samsung, NUK(Newell Brands), D-Link, Angelcare, Summer Infant and Snuza, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Baby Sound and Movement Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Audio Baby Monitor



Video Baby Monitor



Internet Baby Monitor

Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial



Home Family

Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Baby Sound and Movement Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Baby Sound and Movement Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Baby Sound and Movement Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Baby Sound and Movement Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Safety 1st(Dorel)



Motorola



Philips



Samsung



NUK(Newell Brands)



D-Link



Angelcare



Summer Infant



Snuza



Vtech



Hisense

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Sound and Movement Monitor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baby Sound and Movement

