North America and Europe Nanocellulose Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

“Nanocellulose is a term referring to nano-structured cellulose. This may be either cellulose nanofibers (CNF) also called microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC or CNC), or bacterial nanocellulose, which refers to nano-structured cellulose produced by bacteria.

This report researched 100% microbial cellulose.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nanocellulose in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Celluforce

Paperlogic

University of Maine

The US Forest Service

Borregaard

Inventia

Oji Paper

American Process

Nippon Paper

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC)

Bacterial Cellulose

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Composites Materials

Nonwovens Adsorbent Webs

Paper and Board

Food Products

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Nanocellulose market.

Chapter 1, to describe Nanocellulose Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Nanocellulose, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Nanocellulose, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Nanocellulose market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

