Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The injection molding machine also is known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit, and a clamping unit.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clamping Force ( 250T) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines include Toshiba, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Yizumi, Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, ARBURG GmbH, Milacron, Wittmann Battenfeld and Fanuc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Clamping Force ( 250T)
- Clamping Force (250-650T)
- Clamping Force (>650T)
Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Syringe
- Culture Dish
- Insulin Pen
- Pipette
- Other
Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toshiba
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Yizumi
- Haitian International
- ENGEL Holding GmbH
- ARBURG GmbH
- Milacron
- Wittmann Battenfeld
- Fanuc
- Nissei Plastic
- Husky
- JSW Plastics Machinery
- Toyo
- Chenhsong
- LK Technology
- Cosmos Machinery
- Tederic
- UBE Machinery
- Windsor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Industry Injection Molding Machines Product Ty
