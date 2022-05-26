Apartment Intercom System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Apartment Entry System allows guests at an apartment complex’s front door to communicate with tenants in their home via wired intercom communication. Guests use the Entrance Speaker Panel by pressing a button next to a name on the Panel to call and speak with a tenant inside their unit via an Apartment Intercom Station The resident will then be able to talk with the caller and choose to allow them in by pressing the door release button on their Apartment Intercom Station. When the resident allows the guest to enter the apartment complex, the Entrance Panel’s electric door release unlocks the front door.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Apartment Intercom System in global, including the following market information:

Global Apartment Intercom System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Apartment Intercom System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Apartment Intercom System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Apartment Intercom System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Audio Intercom System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Apartment Intercom System include MIRCOM, Armstron Electronic, Tektone, Aiphone, Panasonic, Legrand, Samsung, Commax and ABB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Apartment Intercom System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Apartment Intercom System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Apartment Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Audio Intercom System



Video Intercom System

Global Apartment Intercom System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Apartment Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Use



Commercial Use

Global Apartment Intercom System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Apartment Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Apartment Intercom System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Apartment Intercom System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Apartment Intercom System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Apartment Intercom System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MIRCOM



Armstron Electronic



Tektone



Aiphone



Panasonic



Legrand



Samsung



Commax



ABB



Guangdong Anjubao



TCS



Fermax



Aurine Technology



Honeywell



Siedle



Urmet



Comelit Group



Kocom



Nortek Security & Control



Axis



Zhuhai Taichuan



Leelen Technology



WRT Security System



ShenZhen SoBen



Doorking



Fujiang QSR



Zicom



Shenzhen Competition



Quanzhou Jiale

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Apartment Intercom System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Apartment Intercom System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Apartment Intercom System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Apartment Intercom System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Apartment Intercom System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Apartment Intercom System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Apartment Intercom System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Apartment Intercom System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Apartment Intercom System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Apartment Intercom System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Apartment Intercom System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Apartment Intercom System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Apartment Intercom System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apartment Intercom System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apartment Intercom System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apartment Intercom Syste

