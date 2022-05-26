Apartment Intercom System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Apartment Entry System allows guests at an apartment complex’s front door to communicate with tenants in their home via wired intercom communication. Guests use the Entrance Speaker Panel by pressing a button next to a name on the Panel to call and speak with a tenant inside their unit via an Apartment Intercom Station The resident will then be able to talk with the caller and choose to allow them in by pressing the door release button on their Apartment Intercom Station. When the resident allows the guest to enter the apartment complex, the Entrance Panel’s electric door release unlocks the front door.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Apartment Intercom System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Apartment Intercom System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Apartment Intercom System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Apartment Intercom System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Apartment Intercom System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Audio Intercom System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Apartment Intercom System include MIRCOM, Armstron Electronic, Tektone, Aiphone, Panasonic, Legrand, Samsung, Commax and ABB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Apartment Intercom System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Apartment Intercom System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Apartment Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Audio Intercom System
- Video Intercom System
Global Apartment Intercom System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Apartment Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Use
- Commercial Use
Global Apartment Intercom System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Apartment Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Apartment Intercom System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Apartment Intercom System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Apartment Intercom System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Apartment Intercom System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MIRCOM
- Armstron Electronic
- Tektone
- Aiphone
- Panasonic
- Legrand
- Samsung
- Commax
- ABB
- Guangdong Anjubao
- TCS
- Fermax
- Aurine Technology
- Honeywell
- Siedle
- Urmet
- Comelit Group
- Kocom
- Nortek Security & Control
- Axis
- Zhuhai Taichuan
- Leelen Technology
- WRT Security System
- ShenZhen SoBen
- Doorking
- Fujiang QSR
- Zicom
- Shenzhen Competition
- Quanzhou Jiale
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Apartment Intercom System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Apartment Intercom System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Apartment Intercom System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Apartment Intercom System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Apartment Intercom System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Apartment Intercom System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Apartment Intercom System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Apartment Intercom System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Apartment Intercom System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Apartment Intercom System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Apartment Intercom System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Apartment Intercom System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Apartment Intercom System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apartment Intercom System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apartment Intercom System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apartment Intercom Syste
