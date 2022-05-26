North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
This report studies the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market. An active ingredient (AI) is the ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug that is biologically active. The similar terms active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and bulk active are also used in medicine, and the term active substance may be used for natural products. Some medication products may contain more than one active ingredient. The traditional word for the API is pharmacon or pharmakon which originally denoted a magical substance or drug.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Teva
Mylan
DSM
Aurobindo Pharma
Aspen
Novartis
BASF
Pfizer
Huahai Pharmaceutical
Hisun Pharmaceutical
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Zhejiang Medicine
Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories
Zhejiang NHU
Bayer
NCPC
AbbVie
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
Northeast Pharm
Harbin Pharmaceutical
LKPC
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Synthetic APIs
Biotech APIs
Market Segment by Type, covers
CNS
Cardiovascular
Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs
Respiratory
Rheumatology
Diabetes
Oncology
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
CNS
Cardiovascular
Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs
Respiratory
Rheumatology
Diabetes
Oncology
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market.
Chapter 1, to describe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 10, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Synthetic APIs
1.2.2 Biotech APIs
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 CNS
1.3.2 Cardiovascular
1.3.3 Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs
1.3.4 Respiratory
1.3.5 Rheumatology
1.3.6 Diabetes
1.3.1 Oncology
1.3.2 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Teva
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Teva Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 Mylan
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Mylan Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.3 DSM
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Type and Applicat
