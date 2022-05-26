Medical Waste Disposal Container Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical waste disposal refers to waste that is directly or indirectly infectious, toxic and other hazardous generated by medical and health institutions in the course of medical treatment, prevention, health care, and other related activities. They may have come into contact with body fluids, blood or excrement of patients, and may carry a variety of pathogens; or they may contain expired or spoiled drugs, discarded chemical reagents, or even toxic or corrosive chemicals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Waste Disposal Container in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Medical Waste Disposal Container companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Waste Disposal Container market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Chemo Waste Container Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Medical Waste Disposal Container include Medtronic, MAUSER Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EnviroTain, Cardinal Health, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Terra Universal, Daniels Health and GPC Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Medical Waste Disposal Container manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemo Waste Container



Pharmaceutical Waste Container



Sharps Disposal Container



RCRA Hazardous Waste Container



Biohazardous Waste Container

Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals



Clinics



Long Term Care Center



Other

Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Waste Disposal Container revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Medical Waste Disposal Container revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Medical Waste Disposal Container sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Medical Waste Disposal Container sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic



MAUSER Group



Thermo Fisher Scientific



EnviroTain



Cardinal Health



Bemis Manufacturing Company



Terra Universal



Daniels Health



GPC Medical



Sharps Compliance



Bondtech Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Waste Disposal Container Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Waste Disposal Container Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Waste Disposal Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Waste Disposal Container Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Waste Disposal Container Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Waste Disposal Container Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Wa

