Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

AEDs are portable, life-saving devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, a medical condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. The AED system includes accessories, such as a battery and pad electrodes, that are necessary for the AED to detect and interpret an electrocardiogram and deliver an electrical shock. There are two main types of AEDs: public access and professional use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Semi-Automated External Defibrillators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) include Philips, Medtronic, ZOLL Medical, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Nihon Kohden, Biotronik, Physio-Control International and Sorin Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-Automated External Defibrillators



Fully Automated External Defibrillator

Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital



Public Access



Home Healthcare



Other

Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips



Medtronic



ZOLL Medical



Abbott



Boston Scientific



Nihon Kohden



Biotronik



Physio-Control International



Sorin Group



Cardiac Science Corporation



Schiller



Defibtech



HeartSine Technologies



Primedic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

