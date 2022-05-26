Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Aerospace Materials Market 2017 Forecast to 2022
“This report studies the Aerospace Materials market, Aerospace materials are materials, frequently metal alloys, that have either been developed for, or have come to prominence through, their use for aerospace purposes.
These uses often require exceptional performance, strength or heat resistance, even at the cost of considerable expense in their production or machining. Others are chosen for their long-term reliability in this safety-conscious field, particularly for their resistance to fatigue.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Aerospace Materials in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Alcoa
- Rio Tinto Alcan
- Kaiser Aluminum
- Aleris
- Rusal
- Constellium
- AMI Metals
- Arcelor Mittal
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Nucor Corporation
- Baosteel Group
- Thyssenkrupp Aerospace
- Kobe Steel
- Materion
- VSMPO-AVISMA
- Toho Titanium
- BaoTi
- Precision Castparts Corporation
- Aperam
- VDM
- Carpenter
- AMG
- ATI Metals
- Toray Industries
- Cytec Solvay Group
- Teijin Limited
- Hexcel
- TenCate
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Aluminium Alloys
- Steel Alloys
- Titanium Alloys
- Super Alloys
- Composite Materials
- Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Aerospace Materials market.
Chapter 1, to describe Aerospace Materials Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Aerospace Materials, with sales, revenue, and price of Aerospace Materials, in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Aerospace Materials, for each region, from 2012 to 2021;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2021;
Chapter 12, Aerospace Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2022;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aerospace Materials sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
