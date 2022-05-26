Global Exterior Cladding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Exterior Cladding market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exterior Cladding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Metal Cladding
Wood Cladding
Brick & Stone Cladding
Plastic (Vinyl) Cladding
Composite Materials Cladding
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
By Company
Tata Steel
Arconic
Kingspan
DowDuPont
Saint-Gobain
Etex Group
James Hardie
Boral Limited
CSR Building Products
Nichiha
Cembrit
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Exterior Cladding Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Exterior Cladding Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Cladding
1.2.3 Wood Cladding
1.2.4 Brick & Stone Cladding
1.2.5 Plastic (Vinyl) Cladding
1.2.6 Composite Materials Cladding
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Exterior Cladding Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Exterior Cladding Production
2.1 Global Exterior Cladding Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Exterior Cladding Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Exterior Cladding Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Exterior Cladding Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Exterior Cladding Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Exterior Cladding Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Exterior Cladding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Exterior Cladding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Exterior Cladding Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Exterior Cladding Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Exterior Cladding Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414