Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Latex-saturated Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Latex-saturated Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Below 50 gsm

50-100 gsm

100-200 gsm

Above 200 gsm

Segment by Application

Construction Products

Packaging Applications

Publishing & Bookbinding

Others

By Company

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Potsdam Specialty Paper

Nar SpA

Neenah Paper

Mask-Off Company

EMI Specialty Papers

Laufenberg GmbH

Sihl AG

Mafcote, Inc

Papierfabriek Schut

Daifuku Paper Mfg

Ecological Fibers

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Latex-saturated Paper Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Below 50 gsm

1.2.3 50-100 gsm

1.2.4 100-200 gsm

1.2.5 Above 200 gsm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction Products

1.3.3 Packaging Applications

1.3.4 Publishing & Bookbinding

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Production

2.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Latex-saturated Paper Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Latex-saturated Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Latex-satu

