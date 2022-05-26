Potassium Iodide Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Potassium iodide is a chemical compound, medication, and dietary supplement. As a medication it is used to treat hyperthyroidism, in radiation emergencies, and to protect the thyroid gland when certain types of radiopharmaceuticals are used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Iodide Powder in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7109169/global-potassium-iodide-powder-forecast-2022-2028-341

Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)



Global top five Potassium Iodide Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Iodide Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Potassium Iodide Powder include Lasa Laboratory, Infinium Pharmachem, Iofina, GODO SHIGEN, Eskay Fine Chemicals, Prachi Pharmaceuticals, Macco Organiques, Nippoh Chemicals and Deepwater Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Potassium Iodide Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade



Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical



Nutrition



Other

Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Iodide Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Potassium Iodide Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Potassium Iodide Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)



Key companies Potassium Iodide Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lasa Laboratory



Infinium Pharmachem



Iofina



GODO SHIGEN



Eskay Fine Chemicals



Prachi Pharmaceuticals



Macco Organiques



Nippoh Chemicals



Deepwater Chemicals



Fuji Kasei



Crystran



Shandong Fengtai



Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-potassium-iodide-powder-forecast-2022-2028-341-7109169

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Iodide Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Iodide Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Iodide Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Iodide Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Iodide Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Iodide Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Iodide Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Iodide Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Iodide Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Iodide Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Iodide Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Iodide Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Iodide Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Iodide Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Iodide Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-potassium-iodide-powder-forecast-2022-2028-341-7109169

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414