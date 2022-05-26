Oxfendazole Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oxfendazole is a broad spectrum benzimidazole anthelmintic. Its main use is for protecting livestock against roundworm, strongyles and pinworms. Oxfendazole is the sulfoxide metabolite of fenbendazole. Oxfendazole is an anthelmintic (wormer) compound used in veterinary practice.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxfendazole in global, including the following market information:
- Global Oxfendazole Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Oxfendazole Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
- Global top five Oxfendazole companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxfendazole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Oxfendazole include Alivira Animal Health, Bazayan, Wuhan Dahua Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Baozong & Baoda Pharmachem, Shanxi Hanjiang pharmaceutical, Lasa Laboratory and Jiangsu Quality Horizons Pharmtech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Oxfendazole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oxfendazole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Oxfendazole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 98%
- 99%
- Other
Global Oxfendazole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Oxfendazole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Powder
- Solution
Global Oxfendazole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Oxfendazole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oxfendazole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oxfendazole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oxfendazole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Oxfendazole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alivira Animal Health
- Bazayan
- Wuhan Dahua Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Baozong & Baoda Pharmachem
- Shanxi Hanjiang pharmaceutical
- Lasa Laboratory
- Jiangsu Quality Horizons Pharmtech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oxfendazole Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oxfendazole Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oxfendazole Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oxfendazole Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oxfendazole Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oxfendazole Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oxfendazole Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oxfendazole Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oxfendazole Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oxfendazole Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oxfendazole Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxfendazole Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxfendazole Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxfendazole Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxfendazole Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxfendazole Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oxfendazole Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 ?98%
4.1.3 ?99%
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Oxfendazo
