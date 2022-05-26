Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet in global, including the following market information:
Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market was valued at 2198.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2715.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Dip Galvanized Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet include BlueScope, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, Dongkuk Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Severstal, U.S. Steel, JSW Steel and NLMK Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
-
- Hot Dip Galvanized Plate
-
- Hot Dip Aluminum Zinc Plate
-
- Galvanized Steel Sheet
- Cold Rolled Plate
-
- Refrigerator
-
- Washing Machine
-
- Air Conditioning
-
- TV
-
- Microwave Oven
-
- Water Heater
-
- Lighting
- Other
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
- Key companies Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- BlueScope
-
- NSSMC
-
- ArcelorMittal
-
- Dongkuk Steel
-
- ThyssenKrupp
-
- Severstal
-
- U.S. Steel
-
- JSW Steel
-
- NLMK Group
-
- Dongbu Steel
-
- Essar Steel
-
- POSCO
-
- JFE Steel
-
- Shenzhen Welmetal
-
- Shandong Guanzhou
-
- Jiangsu Liba Enterprise
-
- Zhaojian Metal Product
-
- HBIS Steel
-
- Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial
-
- Zhuhai Speedbird
-
- Suzhou Yangtze New Materials
-
- Hesheng Special Material
-
- YSS (Hefei)
-
- East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology
-
- Sutor
-
- Baowu Group
-
- Ansteel
-
- Shandong Kerui Steel
- Shanghai Huahai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
