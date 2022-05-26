Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet in global, including the following market information:

Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market was valued at 2198.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2715.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Dip Galvanized Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet include BlueScope, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, Dongkuk Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Severstal, U.S. Steel, JSW Steel and NLMK Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Hot Dip Galvanized Plate



Hot Dip Aluminum Zinc Plate



Galvanized Steel Sheet



Cold Rolled Plate

Refrigerator



Washing Machine



Air Conditioning



TV



Microwave Oven



Water Heater



Lighting



Other

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)



Key companies Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

BlueScope



NSSMC



ArcelorMittal



Dongkuk Steel



ThyssenKrupp



Severstal



U.S. Steel



JSW Steel



NLMK Group



Dongbu Steel



Essar Steel



POSCO



JFE Steel



Shenzhen Welmetal



Shandong Guanzhou



Jiangsu Liba Enterprise



Zhaojian Metal Product



HBIS Steel



Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial



Zhuhai Speedbird



Suzhou Yangtze New Materials



Hesheng Special Material



YSS (Hefei)



East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology



Sutor



Baowu Group



Ansteel



Shandong Kerui Steel



Shanghai Huahai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

