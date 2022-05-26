Light Blocking Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Blocking Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Light Blocking Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Light Blocking Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Under 40m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Light Blocking Tapes include 3M, Tesa, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, MAINELECOM Co.,Ltd., Thorlabs, Inc., Shinwha Intertek, NEION Film Coatings Corp. and Dexerials Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Light Blocking Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Under 40m
- 40m-60m
- 60m-100m
- Others
- LCD and Backlight Module
- Solar Industry
- Others
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Key companies Light Blocking Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Light Blocking Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Light Blocking Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Light Blocking Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- 3M
- Tesa
- Nitto Denko
- Avery Dennison
- MAINELECOM Co.,Ltd.
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- Shinwha Intertek
- NEION Film Coatings Corp.
- Dexerials Corporation
- Zhongshan Guanchang Adhesive
- Shenzhen Nikto Tap
- JINYANG MTS Co., LTD
- Suzhou Hengyue New Material
- Guangdong Hongqing Electronic Materials
- Luxking Group Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Light Blocking Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Light Blocking Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Light Blocking Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Light Blocking Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Light Blocking Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Light Blocking Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Light Blocking Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Light Blocking Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Light Blocking Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Blocking Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Blocking Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Blocking Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Blocking Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Blocking Tapes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
